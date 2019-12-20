Today
Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
Langell Valley Irrigation District special meeting, 12:30 p.m., 9787 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.
Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane. Discussion topic will be management.
Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Nightfire will performat 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Friday and Saturday
Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Saturday
Santa Claus will be at Coastal Farm & Ranch from 9 to 11 a.m.
Stukel Mountain Stranglers will perform and Santa Claus will be there at 5:30 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Black Cadillac Kings will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
A Festival of Lessons and Carols,” a service of scripture and music, will be held at 7 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A musical prelude will precede it. Admission is free and open to the public.
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.