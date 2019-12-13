Friday and Saturday
“Dancing in the Air” will be performed by Aerial Dance Arts studio at 7 p.m. both days at 2811 Broadmore St., Suite 106. Tickets are $5 for children and $7.50 for adults.
Friday
Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Oregon Retired Educators Association meeting, 11:30 a.m., in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive. Will include singing by the Klamath Chorale and a baked potato bar.
Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
Santa Claus will be at Coastal Farm & Ranch from 4 to 6 p.m.
Supper With Santa from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls at 711 E. Main St.
Bill Palmer will perform in a Tom Petty Tribute from 7 to 9 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
DJ Shabbir at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Saturday and Sunday
Singing Christmas Tree at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 pm. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $12 for age 12 and older and $5 for children.
Saturday
The Annual Klamath Falls Christmas Bird Count will be held. Participants must contact Kevin Spencer in advance at 541-880-8015.
A holiday-themed model train show will open in the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets and continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday except on Christmas Day to Dec. 28.
Santa Claus will be at Klamath Honda, 3901 Washburn Way, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., then at the Epicenter near Washburn Way and Laverne Avenue from 1 to 3 p.m.
Traditional holiday stories with storyteller Jerry Brown will be held at 11 a.m. in the Klamath County Library. He will read the short story “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas and selections from “Farmer Takes a Wife” by humorist John Gould, which feature Christmas and Thanksgiving experiences in early America.
Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St. second and fourth Saturdays.
Klamath Rails meeting, 2 p.m., Klamath County Museum.
Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lake of the Woods Resort.
Nephilim will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Trivia! hosted by Karyn the Cranium at 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
Santa Claus will be at Coastal Farm & Ranch from 2 to 4 p.m,
Lads of Leisure will perform from 5:30 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
A Festival of Lessons and Carols,” a service of scripture and music, will be held at 7 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A musical prelude will precede it. Admission is free and open to the public.
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.