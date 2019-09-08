Sunday
n Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair from 10 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Sunday on the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake. Includes Kids Pig Scramble & Barnyard Rodeo at 10 a.m. and Truck & ATV Sled Pulls at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
n A fundraiser Loggers Breakfast will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the cookhouse in Collier Logging Museum on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin. Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children 11 years old and younger. There will also be wagon rides and live music.
n An artists reception for Greg and Debbie Beckman from noon to 4 p.m. in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, noon to 5 p.m., Refuge City Church at 2610 Shasta Way.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Bonanza Common Council executive session at 5:30 p.m. in Bonanza Town Hall on an employment matter.
n Type 1 Diabetes Group meeting, 6 p.m., outdoor playground at Klamath Basin Behavioral Health on Eldorado Avenue.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.
Tuesday
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center.
n Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Free showing of a Vietnamese period film wil be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. A 14-year-old girl faces challenging adjustments when she becomes the third wife of a wealthy landower. The film is rated R in Vietnamese with English subtitles and runs for more than an hour and half.
Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery Board meeting, 5:30 p.m., 3200 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.
Blue Zones-inspired cooking class, 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St. Free classes with demonstration and taste testing.
Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).
Merrill Common Council meeting, 6 p.m., Merrill City Hall.
Information on being a docent on the Amtrak’s Coast Starlight Route will be provided at 6:30 p.m. in the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Klamath Basin Audubon meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Fisher Nicholson Realty at 403 Main St. Jaime Stephens, director of Klamath Bird Observatory Science, will be the guest speaker.
Order of Eastern Star meeting at 7 p.m. at 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.
Back Country Horsemen High Desert Trail Riders meeting, 7 p.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 3030 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a social hour at 6 p.m.
Malin City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., Malin City Hall.