Today
n Veterans Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Two Rivers Gallery, 140 1st St., Chiloquin.
n Senior meals, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Whoa Tavern, Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Safety Group no-host luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mazatlan Grill at 2322 Washburn Way.
n Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District board of directors, noon, Suite 200, 1945 Main St.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Open also to younger couples.
n Charity in Stitches, 1 to 3 p.m., Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items made for donation. Information, 541-798-5596.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.
n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Grocery Pub in the Mills Addition.
n Ross Ragland Theater Guild membership drive party, 6 p.m., Ross Ragland Cultural Center.
n Texas Hold’em, 6 p.m. to midnight, American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
n Two Rivers Art Gallery camera club, 7 p.m. in Chiloquin.
Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club card games, 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club, 1 p.m., Klamath County Library. Information, 541-882-1980.
n Alzheimer’s Support Group, 5:30 p.m. Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 615 Washburn Way.
n Third Thursday has many businesses remaining open past usual closing times with art, food and music available, including live music by Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine at 6 p.m. at Sixth and Main streets.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.