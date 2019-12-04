Wednesday
A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Lake County Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Lake County Courthouse in Lakeview.
Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
Grandparents As Parents meeting, 11:30 a.m., New Horizon Christian Fellowship, 1909 Homedale Road.
Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.
Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
State of Jefferson (a proposed new state), 6 p.m., Waffle Hut & Eatery, 106 Main St.
Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel's School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
Thursday through Saturday
Pack Rat's Christmas will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Ross Ragland Theater.
Thursday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Behavioral Health at 2210 N. Eldorado Ave.
Klamath County Republican Women meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a no-host lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
(The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
High Desert Hospice's grief support group is available at 2:30 p.m. at Glad Tidings Worship Centre at 1007 Pine St.,
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino's at 147 E. Main St.
Snowflake Festival Parade at 7 p.m. on Main Street.