Wednesday

 A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.

 American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center.

 Lake County Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Lake County Courthouse in Lakeview.

 Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.

 Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.

 Grandparents As Parents meeting, 11:30 a.m., New Horizon Christian Fellowship, 1909 Homedale Road.

 Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.

 Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.

 Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.

 Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.

 Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

 Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.

 Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 State of Jefferson (a proposed new state), 6 p.m., Waffle Hut & Eatery, 106 Main St.

 Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel's School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.

Thursday through Saturday

 Pack Rat's Christmas will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Ross Ragland Theater.

Thursday

 TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.

 American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Behavioral Health at 2210 N. Eldorado Ave.

 Klamath County Republican Women meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a no-host lunch at 11:30 a.m.

 Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

 (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.

 High Desert Hospice's grief support group is available at 2:30 p.m. at Glad Tidings Worship Centre at 1007 Pine St.,

 Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino's at 147 E. Main St.

 Snowflake Festival Parade at 7 p.m. on Main Street.

