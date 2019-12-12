Today
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
(The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
High Desert Hospice's grief support group is available at 2:30 p.m. at Glad Tidings Worship Centre at 1007 Pine St.,
An Amputee Support Meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sky Lakes Medical Center in the Sky Lakes Dining Area Cafeteria. For more information and to RSVP, contact Chelsea Toll at 541-281-0494 or cpg1990@gmail.com
Keno Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keno Fire Hall.
Richard Johnson will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino's at 147 E. Main St.
Klamath Basin Genealogical Society meeting, 6 p.m., Klamath County Library.
Klamath County Republican Central Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
Friday and Saturday
"Dancing in the Air" will be performed by Aerial Dance Arts studio at 7 p.m. both days at 2811 Broadmore St., Suite 106. Tickts are $5 for children and $7.50 for adults.
Friday
Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Oregon Retired Educators Association meeting, 11:30 a.m., in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive. Will include singing by the Klamath Chorale and a baked potato bar.
Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
Santa Claus will be at Coastal Farm & Ranch from 4 to 6 p.m.
Supper With Santa from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Children's Museum of Klamath Falls at 711 E. Main St.
Bill Palmer will perform in a Tom Petty Tribute from 7 to 9 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
DJ Shabbir at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Friday and Saturday
Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.