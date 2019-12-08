Sunday
n Quota International Christmas and Craft Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds Exhibit Buildings 1 and 2. Free admission with donations appreciated. Santa will be visiting with children from 1 to 3 p.m. Quota International is also collecting new pajamas for children in foster care at the event.
n “Christmas Around the World” will be performed by the Klamath Chorale at 2 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17 before transaction fees.
n Lads of Leisure will perform at 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
n Klamath Lodge No. 77, AF&AM, annual public installation of officers at 2 p.m. in Scottish Rite Temple at 632 Walnut Ave. All Masons, their families and friends are invited to attend.
n Living Nativity Scene from 4 to 8 p.m. at Mountain Valley Gardens, 4800 Washburn Way.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n The 90th anniversary of the Medical Dental Building/Oregon Bank Building at Ninth and Main streets will be celebrated with an open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday. There will be refreshments in lobby and a tour of the building.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.
Tuesday
n Modoc County Supervisors, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Siskiyou County Supervisors, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.
n Peers Support Group, noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Cub Scout Pack 75, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
n Lakeview Town Council, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Screening of the film “Inseparable” 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Library.
n Klamath Basin Audubon Society potluck, 5:30 p.m., Fisher Nicholson Realty, 403 Main St. Those attending are asked to bring a salad, side dish or dessert.
n Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District board of directors, 5:30 p.m., 3200 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.
n Blue Zones-inspired cooking class, 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St. Free classes with demonstration and taste testing.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Merrill Common Council, 6 p.m., Merrill City Hall.
n Order of Eastern Star, 7 p.m. at 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.
n Malin City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., Malin City Hall.