Today and Saturday
n “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Today
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Langell Valley Irrigation District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., district office at 9787 E. Langell Valley Road, Bonanza. Topic of discussion: 2020 budget.
n Nightfire, 6 p.m., American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Saturday
n Butte Valley Raptor Rally with Klamath Audubon, carpool leaves the Klamath Visitors Center, 405 Riverside Drive, at 8:30 a.m.
n A “Welcome Back” chili feed and raffle to celebrate the opening of the 18th season at Bill Collier Ice Arena will be held from noon to 5 p.m. The feed tickets are $10.
n Related in Recovery Thanksgiving Event potluck, 1 to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 230 N. 10th St.
n Mellonballers, 6 p.m., American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
n Singer/songwriter Tom Franks in concert, 2 p.m., Sprague River Valley Christian Fellowship, 23840 Third Ave., Sprague River.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m,, Dorris City Hall.
n Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.