Today
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m. Chiloquin City Hall.
n Bonanza Common Council meeting 6:30 p.m., Bonanza Town Hall.
Tuesday
n Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
n Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Free showing of a Pacific Islander film titled “Vai” will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. It’s a collaboration of female directors from eight Pacific Island cultures and is in English, Samoan, Maori and Tonga with English subtitles. It runs for an hour and half.
n Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District board of directors meeting, 5:30 p.m., 3200 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Blue Zones-inspired cooking class, 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St. Free classes with demonstration and taste testing.
n Merrill Common Council meeting, 6 p.m., Merrill City Hall.
n Back Country Horsemen High Desert Trail Riders meeting, 7 p.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 3030 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a social hour at 6 p.m.
n Ron Larson will give a presentation on “Klamath Basin Wetlands and their Birds — An Ecological Jewel” at the Klamath Audubon meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Fisher Nicholson Realty at 403 Main St. Over one million years in the making, Klamath Basin wetlands provide a critical and increasingly rare habitat for many species of birds and aquatic life, he said.
n Order of Eastern Star meeting at 7 p.m. at 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.
n Malin City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., Malin City Hall.