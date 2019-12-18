Today
n Veterans Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Klamath 911 Emergency Communications District board of directors, 10 a.m., 2543 Shasta Way.
n Lake County Commissioners, 10 a.m., Lake County Courthouse in Lakeview.
n Stories, crafts, skits and science projects for children 4 to 6 years old, 10 to 11 a.m., Klamath Falls Adventist Christian School, 2499 Main St.
n Daytime art gathering, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Running Y Ranch Resort.
n Senior meals, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band, 1 to 3:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Charity in Stitches, 1 to 3 p.m., Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items made for donation. Information, 541-798-5596.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Tom Franks will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. in The Grocery Pub in the Mills Addition.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Chiloquin-Agency Lake Rural Fire Protection District board of directors, 6 p.m., district’s administration building.
n Klamath Basin Amateur Radio Association, 6:30 p.m., Washington Federal meeting room, 5215 S. Sixth St.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Coffee With CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), 10 to 11 a.m., Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave.
n Golden Age Club card games, 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club, 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. Information, 541-882-1980.
n High Desert Hospice’s grief support group is available at 2:30 p.m. at Glad Tidings Worship Centre at 1007 Pine St.,
n Alzheimer’s Support Group, 5:30 p.m. Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 615 Washburn Way.
n Trisha Daniel will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Laurie Brain and Just Friends Band will perform at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St