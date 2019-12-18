Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Today

n Veterans Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.

n Klamath 911 Emergency Communications District board of directors, 10 a.m., 2543 Shasta Way.

n Lake County Commissioners, 10 a.m., Lake County Courthouse in Lakeview.

n Stories, crafts, skits and science projects for children 4 to 6 years old, 10 to 11 a.m., Klamath Falls Adventist Christian School, 2499 Main St.

n Daytime art gathering, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.

n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Running Y Ranch Resort.

n Senior meals, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.

n Linkville Kiwanis Club, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.

n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band, 1 to 3:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

n Charity in Stitches, 1 to 3 p.m., Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items made for donation. Information, 541-798-5596.

n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.

n Tom Franks will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. in The Grocery Pub in the Mills Addition.

n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.

n Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.

n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

n Chiloquin-Agency Lake Rural Fire Protection District board of directors, 6 p.m., district’s administration building.

n Klamath Basin Amateur Radio Association, 6:30 p.m., Washington Federal meeting room, 5215 S. Sixth St.

n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.

Thursday

n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.

n Coffee With CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), 10 to 11 a.m., Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave.

n Golden Age Club card games, 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club, 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. Information, 541-882-1980.

n High Desert Hospice’s grief support group is available at 2:30 p.m. at Glad Tidings Worship Centre at 1007 Pine St.,

n Alzheimer’s Support Group, 5:30 p.m. Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 615 Washburn Way.

n Trisha Daniel will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

n Laurie Brain and Just Friends Band will perform at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St

