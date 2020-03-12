Thursday
n Awake @ 8 Chamber of Commerce greeters event, 8 a.m., Friends of the Children, 3837 Altamont Dr.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Children’s Story and Craft Time, 11 a.m., Keno Branch Library, 15555 OR-66.
n Grazing Management lunch meeting, 11 a.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Klamath County Tourism Grant mandatory class, 3 p.m., Klamath County Government Center.
n Teen Art Club, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Teen Techathon, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Age Appropriate Book Club, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Klamath County School District Board of Directors meeting, 5 p.m., KCSD Office, 2845 Greensprings Dr. #5764.
n Bonanza Cares, 5:30 p.m.,. Taqueria El Sombrero, 31771 OR-70, Bonanza.
n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.
n Artist Talk: Aurora Simpson, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Art Association and Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Klamath basin Genealogical Society, 6 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Klamath County Republican Central Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n Gardening Lecture Series, 6 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Positive approach to Alzheimers and dementia care class, 6 p.m.,. Best Western Plus Olympic Inn, 2627 S. 6th St.
n Keno Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keno Fire Hall, 14800 Puckett Rd., Keno.
Friday
n Body Acceptance Yoga, 6 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Aqua Walk, 10 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Preschool Power, 10:30 a.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Body Acceptance Aqua Strength, 11 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Water Aerobics, 11:30 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Home & Outdoor Expo, 12-8 p.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S. 6th St.
n Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Gardening Lecture Series, 1:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Teen Youth & Gaming Hour, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Tom Franks in concert, 6 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Texas Hold ‘Em, 7:30 p.m., City Club, 125 N. 9th St.
n Austentatious, 7 p.m., Linkville Playhouse, 201 Main St.
n DJ Shabbir, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.