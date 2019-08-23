Friday and Saturday
n Fourth Annual Chris Brown Freedom Memorial for cancer awareness at the solar pavilion at Steen Sports Park starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
n Nightfire at 8 p.m. both days in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Friday through Sunday
n “American Ninja Warrior,” a traveling obstacle course, will be held in the John Hancock Event Center on the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Course times are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Klamath Tribes will host its 33rd Annual Restoration Celebration in Chiloquin. Includes a fun run and walk, a three-day rodeo, a parade at 10 a.m, Saturday, softball tournament, home run derby, horseshoe tournament, and a powwow.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Code Blue, 6 to 9 p.m., Klamath Basin Brewing Company, 1320 Main St.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n An astronomy event to observe other planets in the solar system will be held by the Klamath County Museum at 8 p.m. It will be a Jupiter and Saturn star party at the Klamath Falls YMCA soccer field, 1221 S. Alameda Ave.
n Dos Tacos will perform at 8 p.m. in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
Saturday
n Tom Franks will perform from 9 to 11 a.m. and Bill Palmer from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market at Main and Ninth streets.
n “Our Way of Weaving,” a quintet of Native American Weavers, will conduct basket weaving demonstrations from 3 to 5 p.m. preceded by a basket weaving skills class from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Favell Museum.
n Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n Klamath Rails meeting, 1 p.m., 1103 Homedale Road.
n Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.
n A country western comedy featuring Dan Neubauer, Jeff Gardner, Aletta Mannix, Rebekah Beger, and Kayla McPherson, dinner and auction will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Klamath Community College. Tickets are $45.
n Flyin’ Cowboy with Tone of Soul Project, Second Hand Sage, and Hans Eberback will perform at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
n Erin Barker, Ron Stevens and Trisha Daniel will perform at Brews and Tunes from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.
n Klamath Symphony will perform in a concert from 5 to 7 p.m. at Moore Park. Includes free ice cream provided by the Herald and News. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, noon to 6 p.m., Refuge City Church at 2610 Shasta Way.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.