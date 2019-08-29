Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n A commuity blood drive will be held with donors of all blood types sought, especially those with O positive, A negative and B negative blood, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n A release party for the debut EP “Tumbleweed Town” by Klamath Falls recording and performing artist Racyne Parker will be held at 7 p.m. in A Leap of Taste at Main and 10th streets.
Friday
n Free entry day with a special visitor, Pikachu, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls at 711 E. Main St.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Black Salt Tone will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
Friday and Saturday
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
n DJ Shabbir at 8 p.m. both days in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Saturday and Sunday
n Farm Country Festival at Chimney Rock Ranch in the Hildebrand area east of Klamath Falls. Includes antique tractor demonstrations and grain harvest operations with draft horses. Starts at 9 a.m. To reach the festival site, take Highway 140 East past Dairy to milepost 22 at Bliss Road, and follow the signs from there.
n A presentation by inter-tribal storyteller Ralph Watah will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in the campground area of Collier Logging Museum on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin. On Sunday, a dutch oven cooking demonstration will also be held there at 4 p.m.