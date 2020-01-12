Saturday, Jan. 11
■ Related in Recovery will hold a Clean & Sober Karaoke Contest from 1 to 5 p.m. in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St. Also iIncluded will be drawings, prizes, music, and food. Those attending are asked to bring a dish and their own beverage for a potluck. Beverages will also be available there for $1. Raffle tickets are $1. It is for those in recovery and those supportive of recovery. Children are invited if they are supervised. For more information, call Tony Ford at 541-892-1962 or Jeff Christophersen at 541-591-5443.
■ An opening reception for an art exhibit, "Variety in Art," will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring Streets. Featured is artwork by adult art students of Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey. The exhibit will be continued through February.
■ Midland Grange No. 781 will hold the first of four card parties at 1 p.m. at the corner of Joe Wright Road and Tingley Lane. The other three parties will be at 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month. Cribbage and pinochle will be played.
■ Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
■ Klamath Rails meeting, 2 p.m., Klamath County Museum.
■ Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in Brevada Brewhouse.
■ "A Slice of the Blarney," a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse.
■ Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
■ Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, Jan. 12
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Jan. 13
■ Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
■ Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
■ Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m. Chiloquin City Hall.
■ Bonanza Common Council meeting 6:30 p.m., Bonanza Town Hall.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
■ Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
■ Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
■ Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
■ Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
■ Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
■ Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
■ Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
■ Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
■ Free showing of a Pacific Islander film titled "Vai" will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. It's a collaboration of female directors from eight Pacific Island cultures and is in English, Samoan, Maori and Tonga with English subtitles. It runs for an hour and half.
■ Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District board of directors meeting, 5:30 p.m., 3200 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.
■ Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
■ Blue Zones-inspired cooking class, 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St. Free classes with demonstration and taste testing.
■ Merrill Common Council meeting, 6 p.m., Merrill City Hall.
■ Back Country Horsemen High Desert Trail Riders meeting, 7 p.m., Elmer's Restaurant, 3030 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a social hour at 6 p.m.
■ Ron Larson will give a presentation on “Klamath Basin Wetlands and their Birds — An Ecological Jewel” at the Klamath Audubon meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Fisher Nicholson Realty at 403 Main St. Over one million years in the making, Klamath Basin wetlands provide a critical and increasingly rare habitat for many species of birds and aquatic life, he said.
■ Order of Eastern Star meeting at 7 p.m. at 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.
■ Malin City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., Malin City Hall.