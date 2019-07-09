Today
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church at 4880 Bristol Ave.
n Klamath Basin Improvement District board of directors, 10 a.m., 6640 KID Lane.
n Siskiyou County Supervisors, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.
n Modoc County Supervisors, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Peers Support Group, noon to 1:30 p.m., 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Langell Valley Irrigation District special meeting with Horsefly Irrigation District on water issues at 1 p.m. at 9787 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.
n A documentary, “306 Hollywood,” will be shown at 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Lakeview Town Council, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Free showing of an Academy Award nominated Lebanese drama “Capernaum” 5:30 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
n Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District board of directors, 5:30 p.m., 3200 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.
n Blue Zones-inspired cooking class, 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St. Free classes with demonstration and taste testing.
n Bonanza Big Springs Park & Recreation District special meeting, 6 p.m., Bonanza Community Center.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. Information: 541-891-4688.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Merrill Common Council, 6 p.m., Merrill City Hall.
n Back Country Horsemen High Desert Trail Riders meeting, 7 p.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 3030 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a social hour at 6 p.m.
n Malin City Council, 7:30 p.m., Malin City Hall.
Wednesday
n A Veterans Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations accepted.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 8 to 11 a.m., iQor at 6000 New Way.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Senior meals, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District board of directors, noon, Suite 200, 1945 Main St.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Open also to younger couples.
n Charity in Stitches from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., administration building at 3250 Lakeport Blvd.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Northside Drainage District, 5 p.m., 5518 Wocus Road.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Two Rivers Art Gallery camera club, 7 p.m. in Chiloquin.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.