Friday and Saturday
n Benefit for the Basin car show fundraiser Klamath County Fairgrounds. Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Exhibit Hall 1. Breakfast at 7 a.m. Saturday, car show begins at 10 a.m., prizes awarded at 4 p.m., followed by an after party.
n “Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
Friday to Sunday
n The Second Annual Warr;or Suicide Awareness Event with special guests Native artists Antoine Edward and Oso Curtis presenting a workshop, recording a song and shooting a music video will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at goos oLgi gowa at 35601 Choke Cherry Way off Highway 62. Also included will be games, food, and a raffle.
Friday
n A POW/MIA (prisoner of war/missing in action) ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in Veterans of Foreign Wars at 515 Klamath Ave.,
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n “Frankenstein” performance recording from London’s National Theater will be show in the Ross Ragland’s Big Screen Series at 7 p.m. in the theater. Cost is $10.
n Bobby Bluez & The Blue Notes will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. in Biagio’s Bar & Grille at 601 Harbor Isle Blvd.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Black Cadillac Kings will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Saturday
n Learning more about neighborhood birds and how to attract them will be the subject of the Klamath Audubon Feeder Hop at 8 a.m. at the Running & Lodge. Those attending are encourged to bring binoculars.
n Volunteers are being sought to pick up litter along the OC&E Trail starting at 9 a.m. at the Crosby Trailhead, 3130 S. Sixth St. Gloves, litter bags, and snacks followed by ice cream will be provided.
n Annual Badger Run Rummage Sale will be held on a free tour day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 15993 Homestead Lane. Funds raised will be used to help wildlife. Items will include pet supplies, housewares, exercise equipment, collector beer steins and sporting goods.
n Klamath Basin Oktoberfest in the Bavarian tradition of celebrating the fall harvest will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena at Running Y Ranch Resort. Includes live music by Nephilim and Mile Long Fuse, food, beer, and games. Admission is $5 (childen 12 years old and younger admitted free).
n Second Hand Sage will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Trivia! Hosted by Karyn the Cranium at 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.