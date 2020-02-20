Thursday
n Care Wear Fundraiser, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Coffee With CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) from 10 to 11 a.m. in Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave.
n Children’s Story and Craft Time, 11 a.m., Keno Branch Library.
n Concerned Women for America (CWA) Klamath Falls chapter meeting, 12 p.m., Washington Federal Bank, 5215 S. 6th St.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Klamath County School District Board of Directors meeting, 5 pm., KCSD Office, 2845 Greensprings Dr.
n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.
n Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 615 Washburn Way.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Klamath Folk Alliance Third Thursday Folk Music Showcase, 6 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.
n Langell Valley Irrigation District Board of Directors meeting, 6 p.m., Langell valley Irrigation District Office, 9787 E. Langell valley Road, Bonanza.
Friday
n Care Wear Fundraiser, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Yoga, 6 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Aqua Walk, 10 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Aqua Strength, 11 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Water Aerobics, 11:30 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Teen Youth and Gaming Hour, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Bingo Night, 5:30 p.m., The Honker, 810 Main St., Tulelake.
n Tom Franks in concert, 6 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Star Party presented by Klamath County Museum, 7 p.m., Sukraw Farms, 1800 Lower Klamath Lake Road.
n Gin & Tonic in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.