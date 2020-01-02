Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Lee Levison will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Open mic hosted by Marvelous Marv Strom at 7:30 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Saturday
n Stamp Collecting Club meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, South Suburban Library at 3625 Summers Lane.
n Collective Genius (Mike Campbell, Jim Gillam, Erin Barker, Trisha Daniel and Tom Franks) will perform from noon to 1 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.
n Bill Palmer will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. in Leap of Taste at Main and 10th streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Sunday
n Public reception for “Small Art: Big Impression” will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive, where the exhibit will continue through Sunday, Jan. 26.
n Bluegrass jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker from 1 to 4 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.