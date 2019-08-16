Today
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.
n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Irie Rockers will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
n Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Today and Saturday
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Saturday
n Tulelake Shindig Street Fair & Bazaar, the Biggest Little Street Fair & Bazaar in Northern California, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Otis Roper Park in Tulelake. Includes live music, vendors, informational booths, and food trucks.
n Klamath-Lake Community Action Services and area churches will host a back-to-school backpack giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Linman Hall at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
n Book signings will be held by Rick Steber, Larry Powers, Lee Juillerat, Marie Lee and authors of the most recent Shaw Historical Library Journal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Basin Book Trader at 5507 S. Sixth St.
n Ten musical performers will participate in “Woodstock 50th Celebration” from 4 to 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane. They are Bill Palmer, Ron Stevens, Treve Sears, Erin Barker, Jim Gillam, Trisha Daniel, Lou Levison, Glenn Justus, Tom Franks and Rod Kucera.
n 16th Annual Klammie Awards Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. Featured will be special musical performances and several comedy vignettes. Tickets are $10 and, for loge seating, $12, which includes a special gal reception at 6:30 p.m.
n Melonballers will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.