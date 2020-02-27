Thursday
n Red Cross Blood Drive, 7 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Awake @ 8 Chamber Greeters, 8-9 a.m., Edward Jones, 1307 Alameda Ave., Suite B.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Body Acceptance Chair Fitness, 4:15 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Wellness Center info session, 5 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Circuit Training, 5:15 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.
n Play2Learn night kindergarten prep, 5:30 p.m., Gilchrist Elementary, 201 Mountain View Drive, Gilchrist.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Cholesterol and Heart Health seminar, 6 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Bonanza Big Springs Park and Recreation District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., Bonanza Community Center.
n Ready to Rent class, 6 p.m., Klamath Community College, Building 8.
Friday
n Body Acceptance Yoga, 6 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Monthly Garden Gab, 8:30 a.m., Leap of Taste, 907 Main St.
n Irrigated Pasture and Grass Hay Workshop, 10 a.m., Intermountain Research and Extension Center, 2816 Havalina Rd., Tulelake.
n Body Acceptance Aqua Walk, 10 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Preschool Power, 10:30 a.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Body Acceptance Aqua Strength, 11 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Body Acceptance Water Aerobics, 11:30 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Teen youth and gaming hour, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Henley High School drama club presents “The Giver”, 7 p.m., Hampton Center for the Performing Arts, 8245 OR-39.
n Texas Hold ‘Em, 7:30 p.m., City Club, 125 N. 9th St.