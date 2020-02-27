Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Thursday

n Red Cross Blood Drive, 7 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.

n Awake @ 8 Chamber Greeters, 8-9 a.m., Edward Jones, 1307 Alameda Ave., Suite B.

n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.

n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

n Body Acceptance Chair Fitness, 4:15 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.

n Wellness Center info session, 5 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.

n Body Acceptance Circuit Training, 5:15 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.

n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.

n Play2Learn night kindergarten prep, 5:30 p.m., Gilchrist Elementary, 201 Mountain View Drive, Gilchrist.

n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.

n Cholesterol and Heart Health seminar, 6 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.

n Bonanza Big Springs Park and Recreation District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., Bonanza Community Center.

n Ready to Rent class, 6 p.m., Klamath Community College, Building 8.

Friday

n Body Acceptance Yoga, 6 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.

n Monthly Garden Gab, 8:30 a.m., Leap of Taste, 907 Main St.

n Irrigated Pasture and Grass Hay Workshop, 10 a.m., Intermountain Research and Extension Center, 2816 Havalina Rd., Tulelake.

n Body Acceptance Aqua Walk, 10 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.

n Preschool Power, 10:30 a.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.

n Body Acceptance Aqua Strength, 11 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.

n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.

n Body Acceptance Water Aerobics, 11:30 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.

n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.

n Teen youth and gaming hour, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.

n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.

n Henley High School drama club presents “The Giver”, 7 p.m., Hampton Center for the Performing Arts, 8245 OR-39.

n Texas Hold ‘Em, 7:30 p.m., City Club, 125 N. 9th St.

