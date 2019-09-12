Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Cascade Civil War Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., Klamath County Museum.
n Klamath County Republican Central Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n Keno Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keno Fire Hall.
Friday and Saturday
n “Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. A complimentary champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
nTexas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Friday through Sunday
n Seventh Annual Klamath Independent Film Festival in the Ross Ragland Theater and the Pelican Cinemas. Includes live music by Bill Palmer from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Friday
n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Good Sam Klamath Kampers will hold a dinner and meeting for all members and interested campers at 5 p.m. in King-Wah Restaurant.
n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Saturday
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n Klamath Rails meeting, 1 p.m., 1103 Homedale Road.
n The Melonballers will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.