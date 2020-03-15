Sunday
n New Legacy Quartet in concert, 10:30 a.m., Calvary Temple, 2161 Garden Ave.
n Ranger-guided snowshoe walks, 1 p.m., Crater Lake National Park.
n Pickleball, 2 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist church, 1735 Main St.
n Pianist Bob Russell in concert, 2 p.m., 300 Mountain View Blvd.
n Lads of leisure in concert, 3 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 1910 Greensprings Rd.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Music & Movement, 11 a.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Wellness Center Info Session, 12:30 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Teen fanfic writers club, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Body Acceptance Chair Fitness, 3:30 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n In-chair Yoga, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Body Acceptance Circuit Training, 4 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Yoga for Every Body, 5 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Body Acceptance Water Aerobics, 5:30 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Theology on Tap, 6 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.
n Body Acceptance Yoga, 6:15 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
n Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.
n Bonanza Lions Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Bonanza Library, 31703 OR-70, Bonanza.