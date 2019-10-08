Today
n Sprout Film Festival in the Ross Ragland Theater exclusively for students from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open to the public at large at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
n Modoc County Supervisors, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Peers Support Group, noon to 1:30 p.m., 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Lakeview Town Council, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Free showing of a European comedy “Bye Bye Germany,” 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Library.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).
n Blue Zones-inspired cooking class, 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St. Free classes with demonstration and taste testing.
n Merrill Common Council, 6 p.m., Merrill City Hall.
n Klamath Basin Audubon Society, 6:30 p.m., Fisher Nicholson Realty, 403 Main St. Featured speaker Mary Collidge of Portland Audubon.
n Order of Eastern Star, 7 p.m. at 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.
n Back Country Horsemen High Desert Trail Riders, 7 p.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 3030 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a social hour at 6 p.m.
n Malin City Council, 7:30 p.m., Malin City Hall.
Wednesday
n Veterans Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Spinners and Weavers, 10 a.m. to noon, Washington Federal conference center at 5215 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Senior meals, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors, noon, NRCS-USDA Service Center conference room, 1945 Main St., Suite 200.
n Peers Support Group, noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Open also to younger couples.
n Charity in Stitches, 1 to 3 p.m., Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items made for donation. Information, 541-798-5596.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Two Rivers Art Gallery camera club, 7 p.m. in Chiloquin.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.