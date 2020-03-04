Wednesday
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls, breakfast meeting, 7 a.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Free tax help, 10 a.m., Chiloquin Branch Library, 140 S. 1st Ave.
n Lake County Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Lake County Courthouse in Lakeview.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Grandparents As Parents meeting, 11:30 a.m., New Horizon Christian Fellowship, 1909 Homedale Road.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Free tax help, 1 p.m.., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Smart Start Community Class, 1 p.m., Sky Meadows Community Room, 871 Homedale Road.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1-3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.
n Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
n Storytime for preschoolers, 1:30 p.m., Chiloquin Library, 140 S. 1st ave., Chiloquin.
After-school teen hour, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Klamath Library Bug Month, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons, 5 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.
n Adult board game night, 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Minecraft Club for Adults, 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n State of Jefferson (a proposed new state), 6 p.m., Waffle Hut & Eatery, 106 Main St.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Children’s story and craft time, 11 a.m., Keno Branch Library, 15555 OR-66, Keno.
n Klamath County Republican Women meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant at 2506 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a no-host lunch at 11:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Klamath Basin Potato Seminar, Intermountain REC – Staunton Room, 2816 Havlina Road, Tulelake.
n Teen Youth and LEGO Hour, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
■ Teen Art Club, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.
n Play2Learn Night (kindergarten prep), 5:30 p.m., Keno Elementary School, 11110 Keno Worden Rd., Keno.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Klamath Basin Genealogical Society DNA Interest Group, 6 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Ready to Rent class, 6 p.m., Klamath Community College, building 8, room 810.
n Klamath Film meeting with guest Anna Nicholas, 6 p.m., Waffle Hut Eatery, 106 Main St.
n Bonanza-Langell Valley Vector Control District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., 9806 E. Labgell Valley Road.
n Tom Franks in concert, 6 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.
n Chiloquin Community Tourism, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin.
n Diamond Dolls Musical Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St.