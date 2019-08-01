Today through Sunday
n 2019 Klamath County Fair on the Klamath County Fairgrounds open noon Thursday until midnight; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Rick Huddle will perform music and stories suitable for children at 10:30 a.m. in the South Suburban Branch Library and 2 p.m. in the Sprague River Branch Library.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
Friday through Sunday
n “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $29, $23 and $19.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n A book signing for “Infantry” by teen author J.P. Biddlecome will be held at 2 p.m. in Two Rivers Art Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Acoustic Open Mic and Open Mic Night hosted by Marvelous Marv Strom at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n John Dough Boys will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
n Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Observation of Jupiter and Saturn will be provided at 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive just south of Klamath Memorial Park.