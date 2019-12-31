Today
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform at the Knights of Columbus new year’s eve celebration in Knights of Columbus Hall from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
n Nightfire will perform at 9 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Wednesday
Happy New Year!
n A hike through pine forests along Spring Creek and the Williamson River with the logging museum at Collier State Park as the counterpiece will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. It will start at the logging museum on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin. For more information, call Aaron Raines at 541-783-2471.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Lee Levison will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.