Friday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Saturday
n Related Recovery will hold clean and sober activities for those in recovery from addiction and abuse from 1 to 5 p.m. in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St. Includes a dance and a potluck.
n Klamath Rails meeting, 2 p.m., Klamath County Museum.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
n League of Women Voters will present “Your Voice, Your Vote” at 2 p.m. in Ross Ragland Theater. Attendance is free with an optional $10 donation accepted.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.