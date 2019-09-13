Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Today and Saturday

n “Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. A complimentary champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are from $11 to $14.

n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

Today through Sunday

n Seventh Annual Klamath Independent Film Festival in the Ross Ragland Theater and the Pelican Cinemas. Includes live music by Bill Palmer from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Ross Ragland Theater.

Today

n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.

n Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.

n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.

n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.

n Good Sam Klamath Kampers will hold a dinner and meeting for all members and interested campers at 5 p.m. in King-Wah Restaurant.

n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.

n Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

Saturday

n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.

n Klamath Rails meeting, 1 p.m., 1103 Homedale Road.

n The Melonballers will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.

n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.

Sunday

n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

Monday

 Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.

 Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

 Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.

 Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.

 Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.

