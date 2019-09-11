Today
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n An opening reception for fiber art works by Liz Hubbard, 10 a.m. to noon, Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery at Main and Spring streets.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n An annual remembrance will be held by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1383 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Monument at the Klamath County Courthouse.
n Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District board of directors meeting, noon, Suite 200, 1945 Main St.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Open also to younger couples.
n Charity in Stitches, 1 to 3 p.m., Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items made for donation. Information: 541-798-5596.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Two Rivers Art Gallery camera club meeting at 7 p.m. in Chiloquin.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Cascade Civil War Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., Klamath County Museum.
n Klamath County Republican Central Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.