Today through Sunday
n “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $29, $23 and $19.
Today
n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Co. at 1320 Main St.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n The Happy’s will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
n DJ Shabbir at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Saturday and Sunday
n Cascade Civil War Society will hold a free living history weekend at the Fort Klamath Museum. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Donations will be accepted.
Saturday
n Klamath Falls Smokey Bear Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Klamath Falls Tanker Base, 6300 Summers Lane.
n A free interpretive walk to help people identify trees native to the Klamath Basin will be held at 10 a.m. on the Link River Trail. It’ll begin at the north trailhead near the Fremont Bridge on Lakeshore Drive, cover about one mile on level ground and may last up to one and a half hours.
n Special Needs Activity Board’s Four Annual Field Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shasta Community Center on a corner of Shasta Way and Madison Street. Attendance is free for all special needs persons and their families and friends. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, beans, chips, watermelonand water games.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n Klamath Rails meeting, 1 p.m., 1103 Homedale Road.
n Brats, Brews & Blues will be held by the Sunrise Rotary Club from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Klamath Yacht Club, 2700 Front St. Includes live music by Broadway Phil & the Shouters, food, and drinks. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
n A Badger Run Live Auction Fundraiser will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. in the 9th Street Venue at 829 Klamath Ave. Tickets are $10 in advance by calling 541-891-2052 or $15 at the door.
n Nephilim will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
n Showing of a 1986 film, “Top Gun,” starring Tom Cruise will be held at 10 a.m. at the Collier Ice Arena. Cost is $10 per carload. Seating starts at 8 p.m. Duration of the film is 110 minutes.
Sunday
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.