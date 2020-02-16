Today
n Second annual Kite Festival, 8:30 a.m., Lake of the Woods Resort.
n Winter Wings Festival, all day, Oregon Tech College Union.
n Pickleball, 2 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St.
n Songwriting workshop presented by Klamath Folk Alliance, 4-7 p.m., free, Klamath County Museum.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Klamath County Fire District No. 1 board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., Central Fire Station at 143 N. Broad St.
n Theology on tap, 6 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bonanza Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Bonanza Library, 31703 OR-70, Bonanza.
Tuesday
n Indoor Walking Group, 8 a.m. Steens Sports Park, 4500 Foothills Blvd.
n Siskiyou County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Alturas City Council meeting, 2 p.m., Alturas City Hall.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
n Songwriting workshop presented by Klamath Folk Alliance, 4-7 p.m., free, Klamath County Museum.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
n Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.