Today and Saturday
n Holiday Craft Bazaars, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Bonanza school gym, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Bonanza Community Center. Held in conjunction with the Bonanza’s Hometown Holiday Celebration.
n A Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Refuge City Church at 1761 Shasta Way.
n Pack Rat’s Christmas at 7 p.m. both days in the Ross Ragland Theater.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Friday
n Christmas Bazaar, Basin Community Presbyterian Church, 442 Second St., Tulelake, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Soup lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a $10 donation. Wreaths available, as well as quilt raffle tickets.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Santa Freeze from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ella Redkey Swimming Pool, 1805 Main St.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Acoustic Open Mic Night at 7:30 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Saturday and Sunday
n Quota International Christmas and Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Klamath County Fairgrounds Exhibit Buildings 1 and 2. Free admission with donations appreciated. Santa will be visiting with children on both days from 1 to 3 p.m. Quota International is also collecting new pajamas for children in foster care at the event.
n Living Nativity Scene from 4 to 8 p.m. both days at Mountain Valley Gardens, 4800 Washburn Way.
Saturday
n Hometown Holliday Celebration in Bonanza will include a parade at 5 p.m., a pie social at 5:30 p.m., a tree light ceremony and a Santa Claus visit at 6 p.m., a craft bazaar from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a Christmas in the Country Crafts Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
n Klamath Basin Senior Center Christmas Bazaar, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the center at 2045 Arthur St. Concessions available from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
n Ceremony of remembrance of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, 10 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1383, 515 Klamath Ave.
n Stamp Collecting Club meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, South Suburban Library at 3625 Summers Lane.
n Pictures with Santa Claus from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
n Klamath Falls Community Band will perform in its fifth annual “Sounds of Christmas” at 4 p.m. in the Mills Elementary School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, students and military personnel. Children 12 years old and younger will be admitted free of charge.
■ Tree Lighting Celebration at 5:30 p.m. and Winter Wonderland Parade at 6 p.m. in Chiloquin.
■ Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Sunday, Dec. 8
■ “Christmas Around the World” will be performed by the Klamath Chorale at 2 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17 before transaction fees.
■ Lads of Leisure will perform at 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
■ Klamath Lodge No. 77, AF&AM, annual public installation of officers at 2 p.m. in Scottish Rite Temple at 632 Walnut Ave. All Masons, their families and friends are invited to attend.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.