Today
n Veterans Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 8 to 11 a.m., iQor at 6000 New Way.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District board of directors, noon, Suite 200, 1945 Main St.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band, 1 to 3:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Open also to younger couples.
n Charity in Stitches, 1 to 3 p.m., Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items made for donation. Information, 541-798-5596.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., administration building at 3250 Lakeport Blvd.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Northside Drainage District, 5 p.m., 5518 Wocus Road.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Two Rivers Art Gallery camera club, 7 p.m., Chiloquin.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Klamath Community College, Building 4.
n Golden Age Club card games, 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Klamath Irrigation District board of directors, 1 p.m., 6640 KID Lane.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club, 1 p.m., Klamath County Library. Information, 541-882-1980.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Klamath County Republican Central Committee, 6:30 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n Chiloquin Community Tourism Action Team, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center.
n Keno Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Keno Fire Hall.