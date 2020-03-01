Sunday
n Crater Lake guided snowshoe tours, 10 a.m., Sky Lakes Wilderness Adventures, 112 Chocktoot St., Chiloquin.
n Bluegrass Jam, 1 p.m., Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane.
n Monster Truck Insanity Tour, 1:30 p.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S. 6th St.
n Pickleball, 2 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St.
n Klamath Symphony Orchestra presents “Dance, Dance, Dance!”, 2 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, March 2
n Bonanza Lions Club meeting, 7 a.m., Bonanza Library, 31703 OR-70, Bonanza.
n Music & Movement, 11 a.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Teen Fanfic Writers Club, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n In-chair yoga, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Yoga for Every Body, 5 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Community Service and dinner, 5:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St.
n Theology on Tap, 6 p.m., Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bonanza Common Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Bonanza Town Hall.
n Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
n Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.