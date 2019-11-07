Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Today

 TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.

 American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bonanza School.

 Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

 (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.

 Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

 Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino's at 147 E. Main St.

Friday and Saturday

 "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.

 Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

Friday

 Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.

 Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.

 Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.

 Bonnie Hay will perform a tribute to Joni Mitchell from 7 to 9 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane

 Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.

 Mile Twelve will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17, $21 and $26 dollars before transaction fees.

