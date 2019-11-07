Today
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bonanza School.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
(The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino's at 147 E. Main St.
Friday and Saturday
"Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Friday
Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
Bonnie Hay will perform a tribute to Joni Mitchell from 7 to 9 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane
Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Mile Twelve will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17, $21 and $26 dollars before transaction fees.