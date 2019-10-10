Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n American Legion Club, Lew Levison performing from 6 to 8 p.m., North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bonanza Big Springs Park Board special meeting, 6 p.m., Bonanza Community Center. Discussion and vote on Splash Pad Project.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Klamath County Republican Central Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
Today through Saturday
n “Songs for a New World,” musical theatre review, 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, Ross Ragland Cultural Center. Tickets are $15 before transaction fees.
Friday through Sunday
n Oktoberfest celebration at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane, with an 8 p.m. Friday performance by Black Cadillac Kings, 6 p.m. Saturday performance by the Dixieland Haute Schatz followed by an 8 p.m. Saturday performance by Harry Harpoon and Dean Oliver. Sunday entertainment includes a demonstration of traditional dance by the Malin Beseda dancers at 5:30 p.m.
Friday
n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n American Legion Club, D.J. Shabbir performing from 6 to 8 p.m., North Eighth and Pine streets.
n “True Scary Tales,” presented by The Hearth community project, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 230 N. 10th St. $5 donation to benefit local scholarships.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.