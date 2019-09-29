Today
n Stukel Mt. Stranglers, Racyne Parker and Laurie Jo will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Avenue near Oregon Avenue.
n “Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 2 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
n Screening of the documentary “Bird of Prey,” 2 p.m. Klamath County Library, about the largest and one of the rarest eagles in the world.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Tuesday
n Siskiyou County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.
n National Alliance of Mental Illness will host a family support group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Needle crafter club, 1:30 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Christian Motorcyclist Association meeting, 6 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n Klamath County Democrats meeting, 6:30 p.m., Gaucho Collective at 1038 Main St.
n Paisley City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Paisley City Hall.
n Langell Valley Irrigation District board of directors meeting, 7 p.m. 9787 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza. Fall and winter maintenance will be discussed.