Today and Saturday
■ “A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. An opening night gala with appetizers and champagne sponsored by Gino’s Cafe will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday for that evening’s ticketholders.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. both days in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Friday
■ Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
■ Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
■ Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
■ Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
■ Bill Palmer will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. in Leap of Taste at Main and 10th streets.
■ Karaoke Sing-Off from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $12.
■ Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Saturday
■ Related in Recovery will hold a Clean & Sober Karaoke Contest from 1 to 5 p.m. in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St. Also included will be drawings, prizes, music, and food. Those attending are asked to bring a dish and their own beverage for a potluck. Beverages will also be available there for $1. Raffle tickets are $1. It is for those in recovery and those supportive of recovery. Children are invited if they are supervised. For more information, call Tony Ford at 541-892-1962 or Jeff Christophersen at 541-591-5443.
■ An opening reception for an art exhibit, “Variety in Art,” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring Streets. Featured is artwork by adult art students of Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey. The exhibit will be continued through February.
■ Midland Grange No. 781 will hold the first of four card parties at 1 p.m. at the corner of Joe Wright Road and Tingley Lane. The other three parties will be at 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month. Cribbage and pinochle will be played.
■ Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
■ Klamath Rails meeting, 2 p.m., Klamath County Museum.
■ Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in Brevada Brewhouse.
■ Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
■ Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
■ Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
■ Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m. Chiloquin City Hall.
■ Bonanza Common Council meeting 6:30 p.m., Bonanza Town Hall.