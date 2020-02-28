Friday
n Body Acceptance Yoga, 6 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Monthly Garden Gab, 8:30 a.m., Leap of Taste, 907 Main St.
n Irrigated Pasture and Grass Hay Workshop, 10 a.m., Intermountain Research and Extension Center, 2816 Havalina Rd., Tulelake.
n Body Acceptance Aqua Walk, 10 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Preschool Power, 10:30 a.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Body Acceptance Aqua Strength, 11 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Body Acceptance Water Aerobics, 11:30 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Ken Janson in concert, 2 p.m., A Leap of Taste, 907 Main St.
n Teen youth and gaming hour, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Jon Jones in concert, 6 p.m., Waffle Hut Eatery, 106 Main St.
n Ben & Con in concert, 7 p.m., Biagio’s Bar and Grille, 601 Harbor Isle Blvd.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Henley High School drama club presents “The Giver”, 7 p.m., Hampton Center for the Performing Arts, 8245 OR-39.
n Texas Hold ‘Em, 7:30 p.m., City Club, 125 N. 9th St.
Saturday
n Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.
n Pet Partners, 10:30 a.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Code of Coffee, 11 a.m., Gaucho Collective, 1038 Main St.
n Erin Barker in concert, 11:30 a.m., A Leap of Taste, 907 Main St.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n Ranger-guided snowshoe walks, 1 p.m., Crater Lake National Park.
n LEAPSTOCK – live music all day, 2-8 p.m., A Leap of Taste, 907 Main St.
n Leap Year Party, 3-8 p.m., Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.
n Tom Franks in concert, 6 p.m., Brevada Brewhouse, 2229 N. Eldorado Ave.
n Monster Truck Insanity Tour, 7 p.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S. 6th St.
n 1st Annual Parent Prom by KU 2020 graduating class: Back to the 80s, 7 p.m., Yesterday’s Plaza.
n Henley High School drama presents “The Giver”, 7p.m., Henley’s Hampton Center for the Performing Arts.
n Texas Hold ‘Em, 7:30 p.m., City Club, 125 N. 9th St.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Rachel & the Red Light District, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.