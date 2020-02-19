Wednesday
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n The Answer People, 10a.m. to 12 p.m.,Hansam’s Bowling Center, 3319 S. 6th St.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Stories, crafts, skits and science projects for children 4 to 6 years old will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in Klamath Falls Adventist Christian School, 2499 Main St.
n Klamath 911 Emergency Communications District board of directors meeting, 10 a.m., 2543 Shasta Way.
n Lake County Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Lake County Courthouse in Lakeview.
n National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) meeting, 11 a.m., Sizzler Reaturant, 2506 S. 6th St.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.
n Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
n Bill Palmer in concert, 2 p.m., A Leap of Taste, 907 Main St.
n Body Acceptance Chair Fitness, 3:30 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Farm Expo, 4-8 p.m., Klamath County Event Center.
n Tom Franks in concert, 5 p.m., The Grocery Pub, 1201 Division St.
n Body Acceptance Yoga, 5:15 p.m.,. Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.
n Adult Board Game Night, 5:30-8 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Chiloquin-Agency Lake Rural Fire Protection District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., district’s administration building.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Klamath Basin Amateur Radio Association meeting, 6:30 p.m., Washington Federal meeting room, 5215 S. Sixth St.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
n Wiard Memorial Park District meeting, 7 p.m., 2800 Wiard St
Thursday
n Care Wear Fundraiser, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
■ Coffee With CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) from 10 to 11 a.m. in Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave.
n Children’s Story and Craft Time, 11 a.m., Keno Branch Library.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Klamath County School District Board of Directors meeting, 5 pm., KCSD Office, 2845 Greensprings Dr.
n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.
n Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 615 Washburn Way.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Klamath Folk Alliance Third Thursday Folk Music Showcase, 6 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.
n Langell Valley Irrigation District Board of Directors meeting, 6 p.m., Langell valley Irrigation District Office, 9787 E. Langell valley Road, Bonanza.