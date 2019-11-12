Today
n Hero’s Breakfast to honor military personnel and veterans, law enforcement personnel, fire department personnel, EMT personnel, and 911 personnel and their spouses, 8 to 11 a.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds.
n Modoc County Supervisors, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Siskiyou County Supervisors, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.
n Peers Support Group meeting, noon to 1:30 p.m., 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
n Lakeview Town Council, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting, BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District board of directors, 5:30 p.m. E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.
n Free showing of an Israeli drama titled “Working Woman,” 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Library.
n Blue Zones-inspired cooking class, 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St. Free classes with demonstration and taste testing.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Merrill Common Council meeting, 6 p.m., Merrill City Hall.
n Ken Johnston, local author will speak at the Audubon’s 6:30 p.m. meeting at Fisher Nicholson Realty, 403 Main St.
n Order of Eastern Star, 7 p.m., 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.
n High Desert Trail Riders Back Country Horsemen meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., Waffle Hut and Eatery, 106 Main St. Preceded by a social hour at 6 p.m. Guest speaker Andy Cleland to discuss the group Wildlife Encounters on the trail.
n Malin City Council, 7:30 p.m., Malin City Hall.
Wednesday and Thursday
n Bureau of Labor and Industries “Effective Supervisory Practices seminar at Klamath Community College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Wednesday
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Spinners and Weavers from 10 a.m. to noon, Washington Federal conference center at 5215 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District board of directors, noon, Suite 200, 1945 Main St.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.
n Charity in Stitches, 1 to 3 p.m., Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items made for donation. Information, 541-798-5596.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Cub Scout Pack 24, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Klamath County Republican Central Committee, 6:30 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n Two Rivers Art Gallery camera club, 7 p.m. in Chiloquin.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.