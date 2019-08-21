Wednesday
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Lake County Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Lake County Courthouse in Lakeview.
n Stories, crafts, skits and science projects for children 4 to 6 years old will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in Klamath Falls Adventist Christian School, 2499 Main St.
n Klamath 911 Emergency Communications District board of directors meeting, 10 a.m., 2543 Shasta Way.
n The Answer People meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, Sky Lakes Community Health Information Center, 2200 N. Eldorado Ave.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Open also to younger couples.
n Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Chiloquin-Agency Lake Rural Fire Protection District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., district’s administration building.
n Klamath Basin Amateur Radio Association meeting, 6:30 p.m., Washington Federal meeting room, 5215 S. Sixth St.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
n Wiard Memorial Park District meeting, 7 p.m., 2800 Wiard St. third Wednesday.
Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Bonanza Big Springs Park and Recreation District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., Bonanza Community Center.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Keno Lions Club potluck meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keno Fire Hall.
Friday and Saturday
n Fourth Annual Chris Brown Freedom Memorial for cancer awareness at the solar pavilion at Steen Sports Park starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
n Nightfire at 8 p.m. both days in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.