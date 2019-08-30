Today
n Free entry day with a special visitor, Pikachu, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls at 711 E. Main St.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Black Salt Tone will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
Today and Saturday
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
n DJ Shabbir at 8 p.m. both days in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Saturday and Sunday
n Farm Country Festival at Chimney Rock Ranch in the Hildebrand area east of Klamath Falls. Includes antique tractor demonstrations and grain harvest operations with draft horses. Starts at 9 a.m. To reach the festival site, take Highway 140 East past Dairy to milepost 22 at Bliss Road, and follow the signs from there.
n A Trails In Motion Film Festival will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Ross Ragland Theater and a Moore Mountain Trail Run starting with registration from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. Sunday, both as fundraisers by the Linkville Lopers.
n A presentation by inter-tribal storyteller Ralph Watah will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in the campground area of Collier Logging Museum on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin. On Sunday, a dutch oven cooking demonstration will also be held there at 4 p.m.
Saturday
n Volunteers are invited to participate in the Wingwatchers Trail maintenance from 9 to 11 a.m., starting at the Vistor’s Center at 205 Riverside Drive. They should bring gloves with them. Tools will be provided.
n Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.
n A free auto tour of homesteads in the Hildebrand area will be held by the Klamath County Museum at 3 p.m. It will begin at the site of the Farm Country Festival, which occurs on the same weekend. To reach the festival site, take Highway 140 East past Dairy to milepost 22 at Bliss Road, and follow the signs from there. It will last about two hours.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
Sunday
n Farmworker Celebration Day observed by Oregon Human Development Corporation with food, games, music, entertainment and raffles from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wiard Park.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Dixieland Haute Schatz will perform at 5:30 p.m. at Sugarman’s Corner at Main and Sixth streets.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.