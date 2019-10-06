Today
n Celebration of the renovation of Klamath Union High School concludes with a downtown history walk from 9 to 10 a.m. and a nature walk from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
n Opening reception for an exhibit, “The Paintings of Marlene Palmer,” noon to 4 p.m., Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
n Bluegrass Jam, hosted by Ben and Fran Coker, 1 to 4 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
n National Alliance on Mental Illness of Klamath County showing of “Mental,” an Australian comedy drama at 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
n Deaf chat, 6 p.m., Starbucks, 2922 S. Sixth St.
n Concert of liturgical music, “An Eclectic Mass,” 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Admission is free.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club card games, 12:30 p.m., bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bonanza Common Council,6:30 p.m., Bonanza Town Hall.
n Dorris City Council, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
n Klamath Falls City Council, 7 p.m., city administration building.
Tuesday
n Sprout Film Festival in the Ross Ragland Theater for students from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open to the public at large at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
n Modoc County Supervisors, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Peers Support Group, noon to 1:30 p.m., 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care.
n Lakeview Town Council, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Free showing of a European comedy “Bye Bye Germany,” 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Library.
n Texas Hold’em, 6 p.m. to midnight, in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).
n Blue Zones-inspired cooking class, 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St. Free classes with demonstration and taste testing.
n Merrill Common Council, 6 p.m., Merrill City Hall.
n Klamath Basin Audubon Society, 6:30 p.m., Fisher Nicholson Realty, 403 Main St. Featured speaker Mary Collidge of Portland Audubon.
n Order of Eastern Star, 7 p.m. at 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.
n Back Country Horsemen High Desert Trail Riders, 7 p.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 3030 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a social hour at 6 p.m.
n Malin City Council, 7:30 p.m., Malin City Hall.