Today
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n 2019 Good Life Expo & Senior Prom will be held in Reames Golf & Country Club. Included will be vendors from 3 to 9 p.m., a buffet dinner for $25 a plate starting at 3:30 p.m., a cash bar, and DJ Dan for dancing to music of the 50s, 60s and 70s. Attendance is free. For dinner tickets in advance, go to www.heraldandnews.com/senior prom. There’ll also be a silent auction to benefit Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Screening of the musical “42nd Street” performed in London’s Theatre Royal will be held at 7 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $5, $7 and $9 before transactions fees.
n Open Mic hosted by Marvelous Marv Strom at 7:30 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Fat Sexy will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Friday and Saturday
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Saturday
n A free tour of historic sites in the Spencer area wast of Keno will begin at 10 a,m. In the parking area on the north side of Highway 66 at milepost 44.
n Friends of the Children will hold its annual Potato Sale Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Klamath Falls Subaru at 2811 Washburn Way.
n Nickel bingo at noon in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Special screening of “THX 1138” featuring the late Klamath Falls actor Don Pedro Colley will be held at 5 p.m. in the Pelican Cinemas. Tickets are $10.
n Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lake of the Woods Resort.
n Bingo at 6 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Mashville based singer and songwriter David G. Smith will perform at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Sunday
n A reception for the Klamath Art Gallery’s annual Holiday Showcase will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at 120 Riverside Drive.
n Bluegrass Jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker from 1 to 4 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.