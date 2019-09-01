Today
n Farm Country Festival at Chimney Rock Ranch in the Hildebrand area east of Klamath Falls. Includes antique tractor demonstrations and grain harvest operations with draft horses. Starts at 9 a.m. To reach the festival site, take Highway 140 East past Dairy to milepost 22 at Bliss Road, and follow the signs from there.
n Farmworker Celebration Day observed by Oregon Human Development Corporation with food, games, music, entertainment and raffles from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wiard Park.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Dixieland Haute Schatz will perform at 5:30 p.m. at Sugarman’s Corner at Main and Sixth streets.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.