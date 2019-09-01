Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Today

n Farm Country Festival at Chimney Rock Ranch in the Hildebrand area east of Klamath Falls. Includes antique tractor demonstrations and grain harvest operations with draft horses. Starts at 9 a.m. To reach the festival site, take Highway 140 East past Dairy to milepost 22 at Bliss Road, and follow the signs from there.

n Farmworker Celebration Day observed by Oregon Human Development Corporation with food, games, music, entertainment and raffles from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wiard Park.

n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

Monday

n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.

n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

n Dixieland Haute Schatz will perform at 5:30 p.m. at Sugarman’s Corner at Main and Sixth streets.

n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

