Today

n 42nd Annual Sagebrush Rendezvous Charitable Art Show and Sale at Running Y Ranch Resort. Begins at 11 a.m. Sunday. Includes an art show and a beer, wine and cheese tasting from 2 to 5 p.m. both days. Tickets are $15.

n “A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse.

n Brews and Tunes from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.

n Martin Behnke’s Timberline Express Big Band performance at 2 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17 before transaction fees.

n A live interview with longtime Klamath Falls businessman Jim Stilwell at 5 p.m. on the Klamath County Museum’s Facebook page.

n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

Monday

n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.

n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

Tuesday

n Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.

n Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.

n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.

n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.

n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.

n Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.

n Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.

n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.

n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.

n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.

n Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m. Chiloquin City Hall.

n Order of Eastern Star meeting at 7 p.m. at 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.

