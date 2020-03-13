Friday
n Body Acceptance Yoga, 6 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Aqua Walk, 10 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Preschool Power, 10:30 a.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Body Acceptance Aqua Strength, 11 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Water Aerobics, 11:30 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Home & Outdoor Expo, 12-8 p.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S. 6th St.
n Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Gardening Lecture Series, 1:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Teen Youth & Gaming Hour, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Tom Franks in concert, 6 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Texas Hold ‘Em, 7:30 p.m., City Club, 125 N. 9th St.
n Austentatious, 7 p.m., Linkville Playhouse, 201 Main St.
n DJ Shabbir, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.
Saturday
n Bonsai study group, 9 a.m., Klamath County Museum, 1351 Main St.
n Pet Partners, 10:30 a.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Gardening lecture series, 10:30 a.m., Klamath County Library ,126 S. 3rd St.
n Code and Coffee, 11 a.m., Gaucho Collective, 1038 Main St.
n Lemon Brick Road Studios comics club, 12 p.m. Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n Ranger-guided snowshoe walks, 1 p.m., Crater Lake National Park.
n Klamath Rails meeting, 2 p.m., Klamath County Museum.
n VFW Post 1383 St. Patrick’s Day dinner, 5 p.m., VFW Post 1383, 515 Klamath Ave.
n Fourth annual Wild & Scenic Film Fest, 5:30 p.m., Favell Museum, 125 W. Main St.
n Lads of Leisure in concert, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Brewing, 1320 Main St.
n Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine in concert, 6 p.m., VFW Post 1383, 515 Klamath Ave.
n Texas Hold ‘Em, 7:30 p.m., City Club, 125 N. 9th St.
n Austentatious, 7:30 p.m., Linkville Playhouse, 201 Main St.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Coll Disposition in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.