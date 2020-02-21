Friday
n Care Wear Fundraiser, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Yoga, 6 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Aqua Walk, 10 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Aqua Strength, 11 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Water Aerobics, 11:30 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Teen Youth and Gaming Hour, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Bingo Night, 5:30 p.m., The Honker, 810 Main St., Tulelake.
n Tom Franks in concert, 6 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Star Party presented by Klamath County Museum, 7 p.m., Sukraw Farms, 125 N. 9th St.
n Gin & Tonic in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.
Saturday
n Winter Wings highlights Field Trip, 8 a.m. – noon, 205 Riverside Drive.
n Pet partners, 10:30 a.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Code and Coffee, 11 a.m., Gaucho Collective, 1038 Main St.
n Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
n Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting, 1 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet, 4 p.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds.
n 18th Annual Red Tie Romp at 5 p.m. in Ross Ragland Theater.
n Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, 7:30 p.m., City Club, 125 N. 9th St.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n The Melonballers in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
n Quilting Group, 12 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2314 Homedale Road.
n Pickleball, 2 p.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St.
n St. Augustine Catholic Church annual Turkey and Ham Dinner, 2 p.m., 905 E. Front St., Merrill.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.