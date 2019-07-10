Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Klamath Community College, Building 4.
n Golden Age Club card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Klamath Irrigation District board of directors, 1 p.m., 6640 KID Lane.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. Information, 541-882-1980.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Klamath County Republican Central Committee, 6:30 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n Chiloquin Community Tourism Action Team, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center.
n Keno Lion Club, 6:30 p.m., Keno Fire Hall.
Friday through Sunday
n Second Annual Lost River Bluegrass Festival at Merrill Civic Center.
Friday
n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Klamath Trail Alliance, noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
n Overeaters Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n DJ Shabbar at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Friday and Saturday
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.